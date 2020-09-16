E-LPG Week registration opens; keynote speaker added to lineup

Dymphna van der Lans, CEO of the Clean Cooking Alliance, will be a keynote speaker for the World LPG Association’s e-LPG Week, which will take place Nov. 2-6. Registration for e-LPG Week is now open.

Van der Lans brings more than 25 years of experience managing and leading global development, energy and climate initiatives in the nonprofit and private sectors. Most recently, she led international corporate engagement with the World Wildlife Fund’s climate and energy team.

Previously, she worked with the Clinton Foundation as CEO of the Clinton Climate Initiative and has served as the senior director for public policy programs at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Van der Lans also served as the director of global renewables, infrastructure and energy efficiency at a specialist investment banking firm in London, and for seven years at BP, where her last appointment was as BP Alternative Energy’s director of distributed energy markets.

Van der Lans has worked and lived in China, India and Kenya, and engaged with island nations in the Caribbean and the Indian and Pacific Oceans to support their transition away from diesel fuels to renewable sources of energy.

Her native language is Dutch. She also speaks English and Chinese fluently and has conversation ability in both French and German. She holds advanced degrees from Leiden University and the University of Beijing and has earned a master’s in business administration from Rice University.